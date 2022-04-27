Dr. Matthew Wodziak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wodziak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wodziak, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Wodziak, MD
Dr. Matthew Wodziak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maywood, IL.
Dr. Wodziak's Office Locations
Fahey Center2160 S 1st Ave Rm 7604, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000
Rush-copley Medical Group2040 Ogden Ave Ste 303, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (312) 942-5936
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 755, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wodziak is a wonderful provider and I would definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. Matthew Wodziak, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
