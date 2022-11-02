See All Plastic Surgeons in Billings, MT
Dr. Matthew Wolpoe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Wolpoe, MD

Dr. Matthew Wolpoe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Sidney Health Center.

Dr. Wolpoe works at Billings Clinic Facial Plastics in Billings, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wolpoe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Billings Clinic Facial Plastics
    801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 332-7156
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sidney Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 02, 2022
    I had a visit at Dr. Wolpoe's and could not be more happy with him or his office staff. He took the time to explain my condition when I had seen another provider who rushed me through offering little information. Though my problem is not an easy fix he made many suggestions which I have found helpful and am feeling better. It is nice to know there is such a kind and caring provider here in Bozeman!
    Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Wolpoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417025206
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Wolpoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolpoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolpoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolpoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolpoe works at Billings Clinic Facial Plastics in Billings, MT. View the full address on Dr. Wolpoe’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolpoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolpoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolpoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolpoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

