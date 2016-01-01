Dr. Matthew Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Wood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spruce Pine, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
Blue Ridge Regional Hospital125 Hospital Dr, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 Directions (828) 254-0881
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Wood, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U-Bapt Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Celiac Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wood speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
