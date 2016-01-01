Overview

Dr. Matthew Wood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spruce Pine, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.