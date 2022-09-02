Dr. Matthew Woolley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Woolley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Woolley, MD
Dr. Matthew Woolley, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Woolley's Office Locations
Nassau Suffolk Urology Associates500 Montauk Hwy Ste U, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Makes the visit almost enjoyable. Puts you at ease and is not pushy but very thorough Same for his staff, Laura, very upbeat and front desk, Maryellen. Thank You all. Peter Campanella
About Dr. Matthew Woolley, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woolley speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolley.
