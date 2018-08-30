Dr. Matthew Yeatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Yeatman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Yeatman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Yeatman works at
Locations
Frederick Endoscopy Center7115 Guilford Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday6:45am - 4:30pmTuesday6:45am - 4:30pmWednesday6:45am - 4:30pmThursday6:45am - 4:30pmFriday6:45am - 4:30pm
Frederick Gastroenterology Associates3430 Worthington Blvd Ste 206, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800
Cardiology Center310 W 9th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 695-6891
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely would recommend Dr. Yeatman. He saw me through a really rough ride over a full year of treatment. Dr. Yeatman was able to form a real team with me, listened deeply, was thorough, patient, and hung in there with me in a collaborative and caring way. He's very much a by-the-book kind of guy who stays on top of the literature and I trust his judgment. But he also listens and is responsive to what the patient says. I'm only sorry I didn't think to tell the world sooner.
About Dr. Matthew Yeatman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeatman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeatman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeatman has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeatman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeatman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeatman.
