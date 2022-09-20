Overview of Dr. Matthew Yousif, DO

Dr. Matthew Yousif, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They completed their fellowship with Strong Memorial Hospital- University of Rochester



Dr. Yousif works at Michigan Surgery Specialists, PC in Warren, MI with other offices in Auburn Hills, MI and Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.