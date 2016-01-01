Dr. Matthew Zak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Zak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Zak, MD
Dr. Matthew Zak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in De Pere, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Zak's Office Locations
Prevea East De Pere Health Center3860 Monroe Rd Fl 5, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 272-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Zak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1275621807
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zak accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zak.
