Dr. Matthew Zaringhalam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Zaringhalam, MD
Dr. Matthew Zaringhalam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They graduated from SUNY Downstate and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Zaringhalam works at
Dr. Zaringhalam's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1781 Highland Ave Ste 106, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 694-5857
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I recently moved to a new area. I wanted to update my PCP to have my annual physical exam. I had a bit of a wait as the office were busy. My time was definitely worth the wait. He is very personable, listens but MOST of all gives you the time you need to fully discuss your medical history, and creates a health care plan along with you, suggesting what might be best for you rather than just telling you what to do, gives a full explanation in detail medically that anyone could understand rather than using medical terminologies you have to assume or have no clue about. I would highly recommend him to any of my family, friends. Very kind hearted, but most of people smart especially when it comes to health care for your own needs.
About Dr. Matthew Zaringhalam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- SUNY Downstate
- Internal Medicine
