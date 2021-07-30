See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cheshire, CT
Dr. Matthew Zaringhalam, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Matthew Zaringhalam, MD

Dr. Matthew Zaringhalam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They graduated from SUNY Downstate and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Zaringhalam works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaringhalam's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1781 Highland Ave Ste 106, Cheshire, CT 06410 (203) 694-5857

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 30, 2021
    Yes, I recently moved to a new area. I wanted to update my PCP to have my annual physical exam. I had a bit of a wait as the office were busy. My time was definitely worth the wait. He is very personable, listens but MOST of all gives you the time you need to fully discuss your medical history, and creates a health care plan along with you, suggesting what might be best for you rather than just telling you what to do, gives a full explanation in detail medically that anyone could understand rather than using medical terminologies you have to assume or have no clue about. I would highly recommend him to any of my family, friends. Very kind hearted, but most of people smart especially when it comes to health care for your own needs.
    KK — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Zaringhalam, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1558891531
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • SUNY Downstate
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Zaringhalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaringhalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaringhalam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaringhalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaringhalam works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cheshire, CT. View the full address on Dr. Zaringhalam’s profile.

    Dr. Zaringhalam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaringhalam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaringhalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaringhalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

