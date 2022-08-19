Overview

Dr. Matthew Zook, MD is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Zook works at Daniel L Akins MD PA in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL, Trinity, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.