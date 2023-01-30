Dr. Matthew Zornitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zornitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Zornitzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Zornitzer, MD
Dr. Matthew Zornitzer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Zornitzer works at
Dr. Zornitzer's Office Locations
-
1
The Center For Orthopaedics1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 669-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zornitzer?
Matthew Zornitzer has done surgery for me and a member of my family - he is fantastic! Everything went well with excellent results. He is careful, caring and a wonderful surgeon. Would not go to anyone else for hand surgery and I have referred him to many friends and family.
About Dr. Matthew Zornitzer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1972538999
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Colgate University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zornitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zornitzer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zornitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zornitzer works at
Dr. Zornitzer has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zornitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zornitzer speaks Spanish.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Zornitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zornitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zornitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zornitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.