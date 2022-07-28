Dr. Matthew Zuckerman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Zuckerman, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Zuckerman, DO
Dr. Matthew Zuckerman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Zuckerman's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St # 303, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was awesome for my delivery at Elmhurst Hospital, made me feel confident and calm, and made my delivery easier than I thought. I definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Matthew Zuckerman, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
