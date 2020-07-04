Dr. Matthias Hofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthias Hofer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthias Hofer, MD
Dr. Matthias Hofer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universitaet Ulm Medizinihe Fakultaet and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hofer's Office Locations
Northwestern Derm-path675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Hofer at NW for over a year. He performed surgery on me once. I found him to be a great doctor. He's apparently leaving NW in August 2020. I hope he will still be practicing somewhere in the Chicago area. The Urology department at NW can be a circus. Dr. Hofer and Dr. Schaeffer made it tolerable.
About Dr. Matthias Hofer, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Gujarati
- 1740300649
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Universitaet Ulm Medizinihe Fakultaet
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hofer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hofer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hofer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urethral Stricture and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hofer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hofer speaks Dutch and Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hofer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hofer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.