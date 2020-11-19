Dr. Matthias Muenzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muenzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthias Muenzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthias Muenzer, MD
Dr. Matthias Muenzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin|Munich University Medical School and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr. Muenzer's Office Locations
Lilac Women's Health21 Whitehall Rd Ste 201, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 335-5211
Womens Healthcare Associates PC50 Rowe St Ste 400, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 665-6606
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could literally cry at how amazing Bik, Sue, and Dr. Muenzer have been over the years. They always remember me, always treat me with the utmost care and respect. I have no words for how grateful I am that I came across their practice. If you are looking for kind, compassionate, and empathetic care, look no further. Although I am dreading them telling me i'm fat from COVID lockdown at my next visit LOL! :(
About Dr. Matthias Muenzer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Nassau County Medical Center, East Meadow NY
- Allgemeines Krankenhause, Hamburg-Barmbek
- Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin|Munich University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muenzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muenzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.