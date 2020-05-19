See All Urologists in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Matthias Solga, MD

Urology
4.3 (10)
Overview of Dr. Matthias Solga, MD

Dr. Matthias Solga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.

Dr. Solga works at Saratoga Urology Pllc in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saratoga Urology Pllc
    1 West Ave Ste 215, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 587-5878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glens Falls Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Overactive Bladder

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    May 19, 2020
    Was a patient with Dr. Solga for a few years. He is wonderful doctor to deal with, very sweet and kind. When I felt I didn't need his help I was sad to leave and sad to leave his nurses who are great to deal with. His surgery definitely worked and I have been thrilled not having any accidents anymore. Carol Vieira. Po box 100 Cambridge, NY 12816. 518 677 5851
    About Dr. Matthias Solga, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1194063495
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthias Solga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solga works at Saratoga Urology Pllc in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. Solga’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Solga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

