Dr. Matthias Solga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthias Solga, MD
Dr. Matthias Solga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.
Dr. Solga works at
Dr. Solga's Office Locations
Saratoga Urology Pllc1 West Ave Ste 215, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-5878
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Was a patient with Dr. Solga for a few years. He is wonderful doctor to deal with, very sweet and kind. When I felt I didn't need his help I was sad to leave and sad to leave his nurses who are great to deal with. His surgery definitely worked and I have been thrilled not having any accidents anymore. Carol Vieira. Po box 100 Cambridge, NY 12816. 518 677 5851
About Dr. Matthias Solga, MD
- Urology
- English, German
- 1194063495
Education & Certifications
- Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
