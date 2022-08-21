Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiederholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD
Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.
Dr. Wiederholz works at
Dr. Wiederholz's Office Locations
-
1
Performance Spine & Sports Medicine4056 Quakerbridge Rd, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 588-8600Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Performance Spine & Sports Medicine of Bordentown9500 K Johnson Blvd Ste 1, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Directions (609) 817-0050
-
3
Performance Pain & Sports Medicine4126 Southwest Fwy Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (346) 217-1111
-
4
Performance Pain & Sports Medicine of Raritan903 Us Highway 202, Raritan, NJ 08869 Directions (908) 751-0980Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Performance Spine & Sports Medicine of Newtown828 Newtown Yardley Rd, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 504-2223
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiederholz?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Weiderholz for about 3 years now. Never a bad experience. Office staff is responsive and professional. Dr. Weiderholz has always been patient and understanding when dealing with my issues. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, German
- 1336327279
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Anti-Aging Medicine
- Baylor College Of Med
- Cooper Hospital University Med Center
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Siena College
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Wiederholz works at
