Overview of Dr. Matvey Pinkusovich, MD

Dr. Matvey Pinkusovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Stavropol State Medical Academy and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pinkusovich works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.