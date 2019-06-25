Dr. Matvey Pinkusovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkusovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matvey Pinkusovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matvey Pinkusovich, MD
Dr. Matvey Pinkusovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Stavropol State Medical Academy and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Pinkusovich works at
Dr. Pinkusovich's Office Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8614Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Two babys! Very professional doctor. A lot of experience.
About Dr. Matvey Pinkusovich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
- 1659341618
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Queens Hospital Center
- Stavropol State Medical Academy
