Overview of Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD

Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Amezagaurruela works at Lee Physician Group - Rheumatology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sjögren's Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.