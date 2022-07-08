Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amezagaurruela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD
Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Amezagaurruela's Office Locations
Lpg Endocrinology At the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 302, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been through quite a few RA Drs as they have retired, left, moved. I was so fortunate to be swithed to Dr A (I call her Dr Amazing). She carefully assessed my situation and reassesses as things change (I had a bout with Cancer on top of my RA). I leave feeling confident she has found the best way forward. She walks into the room and has carefully reviewed your file making the appointment very productive. She is compassionate and inspirational.
About Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205083276
Education & Certifications
- Baylor CM|Baylor University
- Griffin Hosp-Yale U|Griffin Hospital-Yale
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
