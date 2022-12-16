Dr. Mau Pham, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mau Pham, DDS
Dr. Mau Pham, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio - M.D..
Expedition Oral Surgery9676 Bartlett Cir Ste 950, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Directions (682) 339-2035Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I was nervous for wisdom teeth surgery but Dr. Pham made it a very smooth, fast, and painless process. The harder part of recovery was not the pain or uncomfortableness which I did not feel but rather the fact that I could not eat anything.
About Dr. Mau Pham, DDS
- Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Anesthesia and General Surgery - University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio - M.D.
- PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
