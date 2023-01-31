Dr. Carmel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maude Carmel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maude Carmel, MD
Dr. Maude Carmel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Carmel's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (216) 445-1568
Utsw Simmons Richardson Infusion Pharmac3030 WATERVIEW PKWY, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (214) 645-8765Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carmel is an amazing doctor. I had suffered for years with frequent urinary tract infections. She knew the answer and prescribed the correct medication. Joanne Grimm, Whitney,Tex.
About Dr. Maude Carmel, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770871667
Education & Certifications
- METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Carmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carmel has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.