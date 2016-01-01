Overview

Dr. Maulik Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Patel works at Cardio Consultants Long Island in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.