Dr. Maulik Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maulik Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Maulik Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
St Francis Cardiovascular Physicians PC Rockville2000 N Village Ave Ste 108, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 678-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maulik Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295940278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
