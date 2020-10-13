Overview of Dr. Maulik Shah, MD

Dr. Maulik Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca|University of California At San Francisco and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Atria Heart Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Paradise Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.