Dr. Maulik Shah, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Maulik Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Genetic Medicine Clinic in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genetic Medicine Clinic
    Genetic Medicine Clinic
    7550 W University Ave Ste B, Gainesville, FL 32607
  2. 2
    1103 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety

Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Genetic Fetal Risks
Genetic Testing
Heart Disease
Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer
Neurofibromatosis
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2017
    what a WONDERFUL DR! He listened to me, talked wi me for almost 1 hour and gave me hope when i was at my wits end. I have been trying for years to find a Dr that could help figure out why i have so many issues. I do believe he is on the right track and tho it was only my first visit i am very encouraged!
    Jill N in Morriston — Jan 20, 2017
    About Dr. Maulik Shah, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maulik Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Genetic Medicine Clinic in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

