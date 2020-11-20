Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radahd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD
Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Radahd works at
Dr. Radahd's Office Locations
Pain Medicine Group1000 W Broadway St Ste 230, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 501-8397
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Radahd is an astute doctor. Her staff is very insightful and helpful while showing compassion.
About Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 15 years of experience
- English, Italian, Persian and Spanish
- 1386806743
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
