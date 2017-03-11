Dr. Rana accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maunak Rana, MD
Overview
Dr. Maunak Rana, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (844) 755-8267Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr puts my pain at ease very compassionate
About Dr. Maunak Rana, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1265456925
Education & Certifications
- NW University
- Hospital Of The University Of Pa
- Cleveland Clinic Fnd
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rana has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rana speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
