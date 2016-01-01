See All Urologists in O Fallon, IL
Dr. Maung Thu, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small O Fallon, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Maung Thu, MD

Dr. Maung Thu, MD is an Urology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Dr. Thu works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Edwardsville, IL and Jacksonville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's
    3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-5803
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    HSHS Medical Group Specialty Clinics - Edwardsville
    1188 S State Route 157 Ste 100, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-5803
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    HSHS Medical Group Specialty Clinic Neuroscience - Jacksonville
    1745 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 757-6868
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trichomoniasis Screening
STD Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
STD Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Maung Thu, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063893949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maung Thu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Thu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

