Overview of Dr. Maung Thu, MD

Dr. Maung Thu, MD is an Urology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Thu works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Edwardsville, IL and Jacksonville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.