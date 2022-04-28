Dr. Maura Cosetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maura Cosetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maura Cosetti, MD
Dr. Maura Cosetti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Cosetti works at
Dr. Cosetti's Office Locations
-
1
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai380 2nd Ave Ste 1000 Fl 10, New York, NY 10010 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cosetti?
I’ve never met a doctor with more compassion, empathy and intellect. Dr. Cosetti listens attentively and effectively communicates treatment options. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Maura Cosetti, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1841348422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosetti works at
Dr. Cosetti has seen patients for Vertigo, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosetti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.