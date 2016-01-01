Dr. Maura Fahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maura Fahy, MD
Overview
Dr. Maura Fahy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Fahy works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Lincoln Square4732 N Lincoln Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (312) 926-0536
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fahy?
About Dr. Maura Fahy, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1376035931
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahy works at
Dr. Fahy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.