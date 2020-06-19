Dr. Maura Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maura Foley, MD
Overview
Dr. Maura Foley, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of NOVA - Prince William Office8650 Sudley Rd Ste 410, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-7788Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of NOVA - Fauquier Office382 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 349-8195Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Foley for about 15 years. She has always taken the time to explain things to me and answer all of my questions. I trust her experience and judgment completely in dealing with my sarcoidosis and sleep apnea. I will continue to see her and recommend her to others.
About Dr. Maura Foley, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427050756
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- U Va Hlth Scis Ctr
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Fairfield University
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
