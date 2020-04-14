Overview of Dr. Maura Hagan, MD

Dr. Maura Hagan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School Norfolk and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Hagan works at Virginia Cancer Institute in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.