Dr. Maura Holcomb, MD
Overview
Dr. Maura Holcomb, MD is a Dermatologist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
Ada West Dermatology PC1618 S Millenium Way Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 884-3376
Accent Dermatology and Laser Institute400 Indiana St Ste 390, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 403-9919
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent Dr. I personally like her because of her positive attitude, knowledge to wards to any skin complications or disease and issues...... she z down to earth... Wish you best of luck Dr Maura and Thank you
About Dr. Maura Holcomb, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1013276237
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Methodist Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Texas A&M University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holcomb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holcomb has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hidradenitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holcomb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.