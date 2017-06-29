Overview

Dr. Maura Holcomb, MD is a Dermatologist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Holcomb works at Ada West Dermatology in Meridian, ID with other offices in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hidradenitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.