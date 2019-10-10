Dr. Maura O'Connell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maura O'Connell, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maura O'Connell, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverview, MI. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.
Family Health PC19020 FORT ST, Riverview, MI 48193 Directions (734) 362-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and very smart. She catches things that other doctors do not! I wouldn’t trust my child with anyone else.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.