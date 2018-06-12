Dr. O'Donnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maura O'Donnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Maura O'Donnell, MD
Dr. Maura O'Donnell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. O'Donnell's Office Locations
Pediatrics Associates Inc1010 S King St Ste 701, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 596-2266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding pediatrician. Super thoughtful and an amazing listener. My children absolutely love her.
About Dr. Maura O'Donnell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114124492
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Donnell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Donnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Donnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.