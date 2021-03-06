Overview of Dr. Maura O'Shea, MD

Dr. Maura O'Shea, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. O'Shea works at OB GYN Associates of Akron, Inc in Akron, OH with other offices in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.