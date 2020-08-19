Dr. Maureen Baxley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Baxley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maureen Baxley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Florham Park Pediatrics195 Columbia Tpke, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 437-8300
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
We have been coming to Dr. Baxley for years for my three kids. She listens and takes her time with us and is very proactive with testings that may be needed. It’s easy to get appointments and her staff is always very friendly. The kids and I love Dr. Baxley and her staff, they are the best!
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1407868276
- Babies & Chldrn's Hosp of NY
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Baxley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baxley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxley works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.