Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD

Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bolon works at Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bolon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-8358
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851368773
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolon works at Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bolon’s profile.

    Dr. Bolon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

