Overview of Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD

Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bolon works at Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.