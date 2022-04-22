Dr. Burbage has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maureen Burbage, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen Burbage, MD
Dr. Maureen Burbage, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anderson, SC.
Dr. Burbage works at
Dr. Burbage's Office Locations
AnMed Health Psychiatry2000 E Greenville St Ste 1500, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 226-1166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Burbage & miss her. My son has been left hanging in the wind b/c the other Dr didn't take on her patients. I truly wish I could find Dr Burbage so my son could have compassionate care!
About Dr. Maureen Burbage, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1871746396
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burbage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burbage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Burbage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burbage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burbage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burbage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.