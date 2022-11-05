Dr. Maureen Cliffel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cliffel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Cliffel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maureen Cliffel, DO is a Dermatologist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Dr. Cliffel works at
Locations
Brighton Dermatology/Regenesis2300 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 220, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 220-4422
Detroit Dermatology and Vein Center26454 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 965-2919
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first time appointment was scheduled within a few days with e-mail appointment verification, a health history survey and requests for insurance card pictures and drivers license all on-line in advance! Great if you are comfortable with technology. I found it to be really efficient. Visit was great. Dr. Cliffel was focused , listening carefully about my concerns and articulate and thoughtful in her response. Explaining that the procedure would cause facial redness, she asked in advance what I had going on which showed regard and consideration. This is the beginning of a great new dermatologist (that takes my insurance).
About Dr. Maureen Cliffel, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881659399
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cliffel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cliffel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cliffel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cliffel works at
Dr. Cliffel has seen patients for Shingles, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cliffel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cliffel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cliffel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cliffel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cliffel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.