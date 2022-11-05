See All Dermatologists in Brighton, MI
Dr. Maureen Cliffel, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maureen Cliffel, DO is a Dermatologist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

Dr. Cliffel works at Brighton Dermatology/Regenesis in Brighton, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brighton Dermatology/Regenesis
    2300 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 220, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 220-4422
  2. 2
    Detroit Dermatology and Vein Center
    26454 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 965-2919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Mclaren Oakland
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Shingles Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maureen Cliffel, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881659399
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maureen Cliffel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cliffel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cliffel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cliffel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cliffel has seen patients for Shingles, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cliffel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cliffel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cliffel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cliffel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cliffel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

