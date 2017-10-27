Dr. Maureen Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen Cook, MD
Dr. Maureen Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dracut, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
-
1
Dracut Office9 Loon Hill Rd Ste 202, Dracut, MA 01826 Directions (978) 452-2121
- 2 115 Lincoln St Fl 3, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 383-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cook delivered my baby 2 weeks ago. She was so supportive during my entire pregnancy and delivery. I had a few scares at the end of pregnancy and she made sure we were both taken care of. I would highly recommend her. She is now practicing out of Lowell General Hospital. If I were to get pregnant again I would never use anyone else! Love her!
About Dr. Maureen Cook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982675872
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital Ny
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.