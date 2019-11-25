Dr. Downing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maureen Downing, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maureen Downing, DO
Dr. Maureen Downing, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Downing's Office Locations
Hoxworth Center3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-3999
Uc Health Physicians Office Midtown3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2500, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 475-8588
- 3 200 Albert Sabin Way Ste 2011, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 584-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My doc was awesome. She really listen and addressed my concerns. Most doctors just want to pacify the situation but with me she was straight to the point. PRAYING for a successful surgery this coming December. Will be back to review after.
About Dr. Maureen Downing, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1174866248
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
