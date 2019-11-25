Overview of Dr. Maureen Downing, DO

Dr. Maureen Downing, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Downing works at Hoxworth Center in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.