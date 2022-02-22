Dr. Fayen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maureen Fayen, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen Fayen, MD
Dr. Maureen Fayen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Fayen's Office Locations
Kathleen S. Blehart LLC405 N Wabash Ave Unit 1815, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 222-0015
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
A Dr with a heart! And an amazing pharmacologist as well a therapist. She has been my Dr. for 27 years. None better. Thank you Dr Fayen
About Dr. Maureen Fayen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1528190907
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fayen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fayen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fayen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fayen.
