Overview of Dr. Maureen Fearon, MD

Dr. Maureen Fearon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Fearon works at Loyola University Medical Center in Burr Ridge, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Maywood, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.