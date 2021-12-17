Dr. Maureen Holasek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holasek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Holasek, MD
Dr. Maureen Holasek, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Sand Lake Cancer Center Dispensary7301 Stonerock Cir Ste 2, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 351-1002
InterCommunity Cancer Institute, Clermont FL1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 130, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-9709
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dear Dr Holasek, I am Carlos Saldarriaga, Thoracic Surgeon in Medellin Colombia, I would like to ask you about patient Julio Rubiano Segura, (completion of therapy 11/23/2020) My email: cirugiadetorax63@gmail.com Thanks at advance.
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Eastern Va Med School
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Holasek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holasek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holasek speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Holasek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holasek.
