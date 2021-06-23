Dr. Maureen Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Jordan, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen Jordan, MD
Dr. Maureen Jordan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
Davita Medical Group1633 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 227-7800Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
CSHP Briargate Internal Medicine2405 Research Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 522-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jordon is great! I see her every month for my pregnancy and she always takes time to answer any questions. This is my first pregnancy and don’t know what I’m going. I feel so well taken of by her and all the staff, they give you a welcome packet and make sure all your appointments are set up. I feel lucky to be in such good hands.
About Dr. Maureen Jordan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Notre Dame
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.