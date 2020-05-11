Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility822 Pine St Ste 4B, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelly and her staff are amazing, they are always there to answers your questions and concerns. The wait is very minimal 10-15mn top. I recommended her to my family and friends and they had an exceptional experience.
About Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942367461
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
