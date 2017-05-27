Overview

Dr. Maureen Litchman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Litchman works at THE WRIGHT CENTER FOR COMMUNITY HEALTH in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Kingston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.