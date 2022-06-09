Dr. Maureen Mahar-Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahar-Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Mahar-Matthews, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen Mahar-Matthews, MD
Dr. Maureen Mahar-Matthews, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Youngstown, OH.
Dr. Mahar-Matthews works at
Dr. Mahar-Matthews' Office Locations
-
1
Matthews Eye Associates Inc.7087 West Blvd Ste 3, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-4822
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahar-Matthews?
I’ve been going to Dr. Matthews & her father who is now retired for 50 years. Great doctor and friendly staff.
About Dr. Maureen Mahar-Matthews, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1699747162
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahar-Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahar-Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahar-Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahar-Matthews works at
Dr. Mahar-Matthews has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahar-Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahar-Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahar-Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahar-Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahar-Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.