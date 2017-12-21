Overview of Dr. Maureen McShane, DPM

Dr. Maureen McShane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. McShane works at Northwestern Medicine in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.