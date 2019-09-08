Dr. Maureen Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Miller, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Asthma & Allergy Associates7800 SW 87th Ave Ste 340, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-0109
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maureen Miller impresses me. She is a competent, professional, and outstanding expert in her field. She is personable and down-to-earth. She speaks with me, listens to me, and shares her knowledge with me. I feel comfortable with her warm and kind approach. I am most confident I am getting the best of treatment. When I was in denial about having asthma, she motivated me in a constructive way to address it. She prescribed the correct medications. I am so grateful to her because my breathing is easier and the quality of my life is much improved.
About Dr. Maureen Miller, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376547190
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Maine Med Center
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.