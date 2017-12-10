Overview

Dr. Maureen Morgan O'Connor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan O'Connor works at Riverside Community Health in Bourbonnais, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.