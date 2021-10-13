Dr. Maureen O'Dea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Dea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen O'Dea, MD
Overview of Dr. Maureen O'Dea, MD
Dr. Maureen O'Dea, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. O'Dea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. O'Dea's Office Locations
-
1
Potomac Pathology LLC2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 410, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 580-5348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Dea?
I visited Dr O’Dea when I was visiting from out of town when I began experiencing extreme sensitivity to light. She handled my cornea ulcer in an urgent matter and quickly made sure I was comfortable. She was great to work with and her staff squeezed me in their right away! 100% recommend her!
About Dr. Maureen O'Dea, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1144335480
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Dea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Dea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Dea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Dea works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Dea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Dea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Dea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Dea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.